Ex-Dividend Reminder: AdvanSix, International Paper and MPLX

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/22, AdvanSix Inc (Symbol: ASIX), International Paper Co (Symbol: IP), and MPLX LP (Symbol: MPLX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AdvanSix Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.145 on 11/29/22, International Paper Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4625 on 12/15/22, and MPLX LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.775 on 11/22/22. As a percentage of ASIX's recent stock price of $37.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of AdvanSix Inc to trade 0.38% lower — all else being equal — when ASIX shares open for trading on 11/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for IP to open 1.36% lower in price and for MPLX to open 2.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ASIX, IP, and MPLX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AdvanSix Inc (Symbol: ASIX):



International Paper Co (Symbol: IP):



MPLX LP (Symbol: MPLX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.53% for AdvanSix Inc, 5.42% for International Paper Co, and 9.22% for MPLX LP.

In Thursday trading, AdvanSix Inc shares are currently up about 4.5%, International Paper Co shares are up about 2.7%, and MPLX LP shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

