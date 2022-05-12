Ex-Dividend Reminder: AdvanSix, Innospec and Reynolds Consumer Products

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/16/22, AdvanSix Inc (Symbol: ASIX), Innospec Inc (Symbol: IOSP), and Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AdvanSix Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 5/31/22, Innospec Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.63 on 5/26/22, and Reynolds Consumer Products Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 5/31/22. As a percentage of ASIX's recent stock price of $44.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of AdvanSix Inc to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when ASIX shares open for trading on 5/16/22. Similarly, investors should look for IOSP to open 0.63% lower in price and for REYN to open 0.81% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ASIX, IOSP, and REYN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AdvanSix Inc (Symbol: ASIX):



Innospec Inc (Symbol: IOSP):



Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.13% for AdvanSix Inc, 1.27% for Innospec Inc, and 3.26% for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.

In Thursday trading, AdvanSix Inc shares are currently down about 1.5%, Innospec Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and Reynolds Consumer Products Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.