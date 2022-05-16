Ex-Dividend Reminder: Adtran, Microsoft and Walker & Dunlop

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/18/22, Adtran, Inc. (Symbol: ADTN), Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), and Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Adtran, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 6/2/22, Microsoft Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 6/9/22, and Walker & Dunlop Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 6/3/22. As a percentage of ADTN's recent stock price of $17.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of Adtran, Inc. to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when ADTN shares open for trading on 5/18/22. Similarly, investors should look for MSFT to open 0.24% lower in price and for WD to open 0.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ADTN, MSFT, and WD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Adtran, Inc. (Symbol: ADTN):



Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT):



Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.06% for Adtran, Inc., 0.96% for Microsoft Corporation, and 2.33% for Walker & Dunlop Inc.

In Monday trading, Adtran, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.5%, Microsoft Corporation shares are down about 1.3%, and Walker & Dunlop Inc shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.