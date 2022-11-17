Ex-Dividend Reminder: ADTRAN Holdings, Skyworks Solutions and Microchip Technology

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/21/22, ADTRAN Holdings Inc (Symbol: ADTN), Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS), and Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ADTRAN Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 12/6/22, Skyworks Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 12/13/22, and Microchip Technology Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.328 on 12/6/22. As a percentage of ADTN's recent stock price of $20.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of ADTRAN Holdings Inc to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when ADTN shares open for trading on 11/21/22. Similarly, investors should look for SWKS to open 0.68% lower in price and for MCHP to open 0.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ADTN, SWKS, and MCHP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc (Symbol: ADTN):



Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS):



Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.77% for ADTRAN Holdings Inc, 2.72% for Skyworks Solutions Inc, and 1.81% for Microchip Technology Inc.

In Thursday trading, ADTRAN Holdings Inc shares are currently down about 0.5%, Skyworks Solutions Inc shares are down about 1.2%, and Microchip Technology Inc shares are off about 1.5% on the day.

