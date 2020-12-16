Ex-Dividend Reminder: ADT, Western Union and Elbit Systems

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/18/20, ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT), Western Union Co (Symbol: WU), and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Symbol: ESLT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ADT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 1/4/21, Western Union Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 12/31/20, and Elbit Systems Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 1/4/21. As a percentage of ADT's recent stock price of $8.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%, so look for shares of ADT Inc to trade 0.41% lower — all else being equal — when ADT shares open for trading on 12/18/20. Similarly, investors should look for WU to open 0.99% lower in price and for ESLT to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ADT, WU, and ESLT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT):



Western Union Co (Symbol: WU):



Elbit Systems Ltd. (Symbol: ESLT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.63% for ADT Inc , 3.96% for Western Union Co, and 1.46% for Elbit Systems Ltd..

In Wednesday trading, ADT Inc shares are currently down about 0.6%, Western Union Co shares are up about 1%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

