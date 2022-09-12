Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: ADT, NXP Semiconductors and Motorola Solutions

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/14/22, ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT), NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI), and Motorola Solutions Inc (Symbol: MSI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ADT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 10/4/22, NXP Semiconductors NV will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.845 on 10/6/22, and Motorola Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 10/14/22. As a percentage of ADT's recent stock price of $8.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of ADT Inc to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when ADT shares open for trading on 9/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for NXPI to open 0.50% lower in price and for MSI to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ADT, NXPI, and MSI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT):

NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI):

Motorola Solutions Inc (Symbol: MSI):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.69% for ADT Inc, 2.00% for NXP Semiconductors NV, and 1.25% for Motorola Solutions Inc.

In Monday trading, ADT Inc shares are currently off about 1.2%, NXP Semiconductors NV shares are up about 0.3%, and Motorola Solutions Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

