Ex-Dividend Reminder: Acushnet Holdings, Home Depot and Bath & Body Works

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/2/22, Acushnet Holdings Corp (Symbol: GOLF), Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), and Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Acushnet Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 6/17/22, Home Depot Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.90 on 6/16/22, and Bath & Body Works Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.20 on 6/17/22. As a percentage of GOLF's recent stock price of $40.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when GOLF shares open for trading on 6/2/22. Similarly, investors should look for HD to open 0.63% lower in price and for BBWI to open 0.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GOLF, HD, and BBWI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Acushnet Holdings Corp (Symbol: GOLF):



Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD):



Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.77% for Acushnet Holdings Corp, 2.50% for Home Depot Inc, and 5.76% for Bath & Body Works Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Acushnet Holdings Corp shares are currently down about 1.4%, Home Depot Inc shares are down about 1.6%, and Bath & Body Works Inc shares are off about 1.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.