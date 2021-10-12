Ex-Dividend Reminder: Acuity Brands, Jacobs Engineering Group and Alamo Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/14/21, Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI), Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (Symbol: J), and Alamo Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Acuity Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 11/1/21, Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 10/29/21, and Alamo Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 10/28/21. As a percentage of AYI's recent stock price of $208.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%, so look for shares of Acuity Brands Inc to trade 0.06% lower — all else being equal — when AYI shares open for trading on 10/14/21. Similarly, investors should look for J to open 0.16% lower in price and for ALG to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AYI, J, and ALG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI):



Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (Symbol: J):



Alamo Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.25% for Acuity Brands Inc, 0.63% for Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc., and 0.39% for Alamo Group, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Acuity Brands Inc shares are currently up about 1.4%, Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. shares are off about 0.3%, and Alamo Group, Inc. shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

