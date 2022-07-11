Ex-Dividend Reminder: Accenture, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust and Healthcare Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/13/22, Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN), Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT), and Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. (Symbol: HR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Accenture plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.97 on 8/15/22, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 7/28/22, and Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.201 on 7/19/22. As a percentage of ACN's recent stock price of $277.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%, so look for shares of Accenture plc to trade 0.35% lower — all else being equal — when ACN shares open for trading on 7/13/22. Similarly, investors should look for PMT to open 3.12% lower in price and for HR to open 0.78% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ACN, PMT, and HR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN):



Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT):



Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. (Symbol: HR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.40% for Accenture plc, 12.48% for Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust, and 3.12% for Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc..

In Monday trading, Accenture plc shares are currently down about 0.5%, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are up about 0.7%, and Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.