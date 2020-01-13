Ex-Dividend Reminder: Accenture, Compass Diversified Holdings and Watsco

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/15/20, Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN), Compass Diversified Holdings (Symbol: CODI), and Watsco Inc. (Symbol: WSO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Accenture plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 2/14/20, Compass Diversified Holdings will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 1/23/20, and Watsco Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.60 on 1/31/20. As a percentage of ACN's recent stock price of $207.87, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of Accenture plc to trade 0.38% lower — all else being equal — when ACN shares open for trading on 1/15/20. Similarly, investors should look for CODI to open 1.44% lower in price and for WSO to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for ACN, CODI, and WSO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN):



Compass Diversified Holdings (Symbol: CODI):



Watsco Inc. (Symbol: WSO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.54% for Accenture plc, 5.76% for Compass Diversified Holdings, and 3.65% for Watsco Inc..

In Monday trading, Accenture plc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Compass Diversified Holdings shares are up about 0.6%, and Watsco Inc. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

