Ex-Dividend Reminder: Accenture, Colfax and Lennar

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/13/21, Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN), Colfax Corp (Symbol: CFXA), and Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Accenture plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.97 on 11/15/21, Colfax Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.4375 on 10/15/21, and Lennar Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 10/28/21. As a percentage of ACN's recent stock price of $324.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of Accenture plc to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when ACN shares open for trading on 10/13/21. Similarly, investors should look for CFXA to open 0.73% lower in price and for LEN to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ACN, CFXA, and LEN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN):



Colfax Corp (Symbol: CFXA):



Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.19% for Accenture plc, 2.92% for Colfax Corp, and 1.06% for Lennar Corp.

In Monday trading, Accenture plc shares are currently down about 0.1%, Colfax Corp shares are trading flat, and Lennar Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.