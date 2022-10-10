Ex-Dividend Reminder: Accenture, Ardagh Metal Packaging and Lufax Holding

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/12/22, Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN), Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (Symbol: AMBP), and Lufax Holding Ltd American Depositary Shares Two (Symbol: LU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Accenture plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.12 on 11/15/22, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 10/27/22, and Lufax Holding Ltd American Depositary Shares Two will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.17 on 10/28/22. As a percentage of ACN's recent stock price of $259.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of Accenture plc to trade 0.43% lower — all else being equal — when ACN shares open for trading on 10/12/22. Similarly, investors should look for AMBP to open 2.05% lower in price and for LU to open 8.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ACN, AMBP, and LU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN):



Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (Symbol: AMBP):



Lufax Holding Ltd American Depositary Shares Two (Symbol: LU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.72% for Accenture plc, 8.20% for Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, and 16.19% for Lufax Holding Ltd American Depositary Shares Two.

In Monday trading, Accenture plc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA shares are up about 0.2%, and Lufax Holding Ltd American Depositary Shares Two shares are down about 6.2% on the day.

