Ex-Dividend Reminder: Acadia Realty Trust, Owl Rock Capital and Safehold

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/20, Acadia Realty Trust (Symbol: AKR), Owl Rock Capital Corporation (Symbol: ORCC), and Safehold Inc (Symbol: SAFE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Acadia Realty Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 4/15/20, Owl Rock Capital Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 5/15/20, and Safehold Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.156 on 4/15/20. As a percentage of AKR's recent stock price of $13.84, this dividend works out to approximately 2.10%, so look for shares of Acadia Realty Trust to trade 2.10% lower — all else being equal — when AKR shares open for trading on 3/30/20. Similarly, investors should look for ORCC to open 2.88% lower in price and for SAFE to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AKR, ORCC, and SAFE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Acadia Realty Trust (Symbol: AKR):



Owl Rock Capital Corporation (Symbol: ORCC):



Safehold Inc (Symbol: SAFE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.38% for Acadia Realty Trust, 11.51% for Owl Rock Capital Corporation, and 1.09% for Safehold Inc.

In Thursday trading, Acadia Realty Trust shares are currently down about 2.9%, Owl Rock Capital Corporation shares are up about 6.5%, and Safehold Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

