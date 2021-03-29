Ex-Dividend Reminder: ABM Industries, Encore Wire Corp. and ESCO Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/31/21, ABM Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ABM), Encore Wire Corp. (Symbol: WIRE), and ESCO Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: ESE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ABM Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 5/3/21, Encore Wire Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 4/16/21, and ESCO Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 4/16/21. As a percentage of ABM's recent stock price of $52.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of ABM Industries, Inc. to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when ABM shares open for trading on 3/31/21. Similarly, investors should look for WIRE to open 0.03% lower in price and for ESE to open 0.07% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ABM, WIRE, and ESE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ABM Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ABM):



Encore Wire Corp. (Symbol: WIRE):



ESCO Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: ESE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.45% for ABM Industries, Inc., 0.12% for Encore Wire Corp., and 0.29% for ESCO Technologies, Inc..

In Monday trading, ABM Industries, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.4%, Encore Wire Corp. shares are off about 0.1%, and ESCO Technologies, Inc. shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

