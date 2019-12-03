Ex-Dividend Reminder: Abercrombie & Fitch, Brinker International and Ross Stores

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/5/19, Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF), Brinker International, Inc. (Symbol: EAT), and Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Abercrombie & Fitch Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/16/19, Brinker International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 12/26/19, and Ross Stores Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.255 on 12/31/19. As a percentage of ANF's recent stock price of $16.05, this dividend works out to approximately 1.25%, so look for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co to trade 1.25% lower — all else being equal — when ANF shares open for trading on 12/5/19. Similarly, investors should look for EAT to open 0.84% lower in price and for ROST to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ANF, EAT, and ROST, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF):



Brinker International, Inc. (Symbol: EAT):



Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.98% for Abercrombie & Fitch Co, 3.38% for Brinker International, Inc., and 0.88% for Ross Stores Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Abercrombie & Fitch Co shares are currently off about 2.3%, Brinker International, Inc. shares are off about 1.9%, and Ross Stores Inc shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.