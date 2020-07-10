Ex-Dividend Reminder: AbbVie, American Financial Group and Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/14/20, AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), American Financial Group Inc (Symbol: AFG), and Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AbbVie Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.18 on 8/14/20, American Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 7/27/20, and Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 7/30/20. As a percentage of ABBV's recent stock price of $97.61, this dividend works out to approximately 1.21%, so look for shares of AbbVie Inc to trade 1.21% lower — all else being equal — when ABBV shares open for trading on 7/14/20. Similarly, investors should look for AFG to open 0.78% lower in price and for PMT to open 2.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ABBV, AFG, and PMT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV):



American Financial Group Inc (Symbol: AFG):



Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.84% for AbbVie Inc, 3.10% for American Financial Group Inc, and 9.40% for Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust.

In Friday trading, AbbVie Inc shares are currently off about 0.3%, American Financial Group Inc shares are up about 2%, and Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

