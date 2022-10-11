Ex-Dividend Reminder: AbbVie, Abbott Laboratories and American Express

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/13/22, AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT), and American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AbbVie Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.41 on 11/15/22, Abbott Laboratories will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 11/15/22, and American Express Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 11/10/22. As a percentage of ABBV's recent stock price of $138.94, this dividend works out to approximately 1.01%, so look for shares of AbbVie Inc to trade 1.01% lower — all else being equal — when ABBV shares open for trading on 10/13/22. Similarly, investors should look for ABT to open 0.47% lower in price and for AXP to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ABBV, ABT, and AXP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV):



Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT):



American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.06% for AbbVie Inc, 1.87% for Abbott Laboratories, and 1.52% for American Express Co..

In Tuesday trading, AbbVie Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Abbott Laboratories shares are down about 0.5%, and American Express Co. shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.