Ex-Dividend Reminder: Abbott Laboratories, Mid-America Apartment Communities and American Financial Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/14/21, Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT), Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (Symbol: MAA), and American Financial Group Inc (Symbol: AFG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Abbott Laboratories will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 2/16/21, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.025 on 1/29/21, and American Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 1/25/21. As a percentage of ABT's recent stock price of $110.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%, so look for shares of Abbott Laboratories to trade 0.41% lower — all else being equal — when ABT shares open for trading on 1/14/21. Similarly, investors should look for MAA to open 0.83% lower in price and for AFG to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ABT, MAA, and AFG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT):



Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (Symbol: MAA):



American Financial Group Inc (Symbol: AFG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.63% for Abbott Laboratories, 3.33% for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, and 2.21% for American Financial Group Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Abbott Laboratories shares are currently off about 0.2%, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc shares are off about 1%, and American Financial Group Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.