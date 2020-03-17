Ex-Dividend Reminder: Aaron's, Sempra Energy and QTS Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/19/20, Aaron's Inc (Symbol: AAN), Sempra Energy (Symbol: SRE), and QTS Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: QTS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Aaron's Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 4/7/20, Sempra Energy will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.045 on 4/15/20, and QTS Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 4/7/20. As a percentage of AAN's recent stock price of $23.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of Aaron's Inc to trade 0.17% lower — all else being equal — when AAN shares open for trading on 3/19/20. Similarly, investors should look for SRE to open 1.17% lower in price and for QTS to open 0.90% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AAN, SRE, and QTS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Aaron's Inc (Symbol: AAN):



Sempra Energy (Symbol: SRE):



QTS Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: QTS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.69% for Aaron's Inc, 4.67% for Sempra Energy, and 3.61% for QTS Realty Trust Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Aaron's Inc shares are currently down about 4.1%, Sempra Energy shares are up about 0.9%, and QTS Realty Trust Inc shares are up about 4% on the day.

