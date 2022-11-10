Ex-Dividend Reminder: A10 Networks, KLAC and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/22, A10 Networks Inc (Symbol: ATEN), KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC), and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (Symbol: BAH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. A10 Networks Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 12/1/22, KLA Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.30 on 12/1/22, and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 12/2/22. As a percentage of ATEN's recent stock price of $19.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of A10 Networks Inc to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when ATEN shares open for trading on 11/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for KLAC to open 0.36% lower in price and for BAH to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ATEN, KLAC, and BAH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

A10 Networks Inc (Symbol: ATEN):



KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC):



Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (Symbol: BAH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.25% for A10 Networks Inc, 1.46% for KLA Corp, and 1.54% for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp..

In Thursday trading, A10 Networks Inc shares are currently up about 2.6%, KLA Corp shares are up about 5.6%, and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. shares are up about 1.8% on the day.

