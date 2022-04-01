Ex-Dividend Reminder: 360 DigiTech, Thor Industries and Comcast

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/5/22, 360 DigiTech Inc (Symbol: QFIN), Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO), and Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. 360 DigiTech Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 5/13/22, Thor Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 4/20/22, and Comcast Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 4/27/22. As a percentage of QFIN's recent stock price of $16.79, this dividend works out to approximately 1.55%, so look for shares of 360 DigiTech Inc to trade 1.55% lower — all else being equal — when QFIN shares open for trading on 4/5/22. Similarly, investors should look for THO to open 0.54% lower in price and for CMCSA to open 0.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for QFIN, THO, and CMCSA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

360 DigiTech Inc (Symbol: QFIN):



Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO):



Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.20% for 360 DigiTech Inc, 2.15% for Thor Industries, Inc., and 2.29% for Comcast Corp.

In Friday trading, 360 DigiTech Inc shares are currently up about 9.1%, Thor Industries, Inc. shares are up about 1.8%, and Comcast Corp shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.