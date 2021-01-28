Ex-Dividend Reminder: 1st Source, Sensient Technologies and Carpenter Technology

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/1/21, 1st Source Corp (Symbol: SRCE), Sensient Technologies Corp. (Symbol: SXT), and Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. 1st Source Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 2/12/21, Sensient Technologies Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 3/1/21, and Carpenter Technology Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/4/21. As a percentage of SRCE's recent stock price of $40.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of 1st Source Corp to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when SRCE shares open for trading on 2/1/21. Similarly, investors should look for SXT to open 0.54% lower in price and for CRS to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SRCE, SXT, and CRS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

1st Source Corp (Symbol: SRCE):



Sensient Technologies Corp. (Symbol: SXT):



Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.89% for 1st Source Corp, 2.14% for Sensient Technologies Corp., and 2.21% for Carpenter Technology Corp..

In Thursday trading, 1st Source Corp shares are currently up about 1.3%, Sensient Technologies Corp. shares are up about 0.7%, and Carpenter Technology Corp. shares are up about 5.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.