Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 9 Stocks – Week of September 2, 2024

This week, several dividend stocks are trading close to their 52-week lows. Here is a list of nine such stocks that are also reaching their ex-dividend dates this week. To become eligible for the next payout, investors will have to buy these stocks before their ex-dividend dates arrive. You can buy them at a bargain price now, and benefit from their dividend payouts later.

Here is this week’s list: (WEN), (PTEN), (NC), (LEA), (SLB), (MOS), (NSP), (PUK), (PEP)

