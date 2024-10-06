Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of October 7, 2024

This week, several dividend stocks are trading close to their 52-week lows. Here is a list of ten such stocks that are also reaching their ex-dividend dates this week. To become eligible for the next payout, investors will have to buy these stocks before their ex-dividend dates arrive.

You can buy them at a discounted price now, and benefit from their dividend payouts later.

Here is this week’s list: (WERN), (TR), (DG), (MTN), (GNTX), (JOUT), (WNC), (IMKTA), (GROW), (AAP)

