Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of October 14, 2024

October 13, 2024 — 05:48 am EDT

This week, several dividend stocks are trading close to their 52-week lows. Here is a list of ten such stocks that are also reaching their ex-dividend dates this week. To become eligible for the next payout, investors will have to buy these stocks before their ex-dividend dates arrive.

You can buy them at a discounted price now, and benefit from their dividend payouts later.

Here is this week’s list: (HRL), (ALG), (ICMB), (FMX), (OXSQ), (HRZN), (MGRC), (PDCO), (OXM), (FSP)

