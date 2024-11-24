News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of November 25, 2024

November 24, 2024 — 12:23 pm EST

This week, several dividend stocks are trading close to their 52-week lows. Here is a list of ten such stocks that are also reaching their ex-dividend dates this week. To become eligible for the next payout, investors will have to buy these stocks before their ex-dividend dates arrive.

You can buy them at a discounted price now, and benefit from their dividend payouts later. See TipRanks’ Dividend Calendar for the full scope of information about dividends and payment dates.

Here is this week’s list: (ASC), (ASH), (BAX), (CDW), (CRI), (DOW), (IGT), (KHC), (PANL), (SSTK)

