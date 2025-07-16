Ex-Div Reminder for WD-40

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/18/25, WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.94, payable on 7/31/25. As a percentage of WDFC's recent stock price of $223.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WDFC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.68% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WDFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WDFC's low point in its 52 week range is $208 per share, with $292.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $224.54.

In Wednesday trading, WD-40 Co shares are currently down about 1.6% on the day.

