Ex-Div Reminder for Virginia National Bankshares (VABK)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/13/26, Virginia National Bankshares Corp (Symbol: VABK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.36, payable on 5/29/26. As a percentage of VABK's recent stock price of $42.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of Virginia National Bankshares Corp to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when VABK shares open for trading on 5/13/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from VABK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.40% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of VABK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VABK's low point in its 52 week range is $36.365 per share, with $48.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.36.

In Tuesday trading, Virginia National Bankshares Corp shares are currently off about 2.7% on the day.

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