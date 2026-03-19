Ex-Div Reminder for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/23/26, Universal Health Realty Income Trust (Symbol: UHT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.745, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of UHT's recent stock price of $43.25, this dividend works out to approximately 1.72%, so look for shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust to trade 1.72% lower — all else being equal — when UHT shares open for trading on 3/23/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from UHT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.89% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of UHT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UHT's low point in its 52 week range is $35.26 per share, with $44.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.25.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, UHT makes up 3.27% of the iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (Symbol: IYLD) which is trading lower by about 0.8% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding UHT).

In Thursday trading, Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are currently down about 0.8% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.