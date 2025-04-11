Ex-Div Reminder for Trinity Industries (TRN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/15/25, Trinity Industries, Inc. (Symbol: TRN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 4/30/25. As a percentage of TRN's recent stock price of $25.23, this dividend works out to approximately 1.19%, so look for shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. to trade 1.19% lower — all else being equal — when TRN shares open for trading on 4/15/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TRN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.76% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRN's low point in its 52 week range is $23.50 per share, with $39.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.55.

In Friday trading, Trinity Industries, Inc. shares are currently down about 1.4% on the day.

