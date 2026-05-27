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MITT.PRB

Ex-Div Reminder for TPG Mortgage Investment Trust's Series B Preferred Stock

May 27, 2026 — 01:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 5/29/26, TPG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MITT.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 6/17/26. As a percentage of MITT.PRB's recent share price of $22.25, this dividend works out to approximately 2.25%, so look for shares of MITT.PRB to trade 2.25% lower — all else being equal — when MITT.PRB shares open for trading on 5/29/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.82%, which compares to an average yield of 8.06% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of MITT.PRB shares, versus MITT:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for MITT.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on TPG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

MITT.PRB+Dividend+History+Chart

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, TPG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (Symbol: MITT) makes up 1.11% of the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (RIET) which is trading up by about 0.5% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding MITT).

In Wednesday trading, TPG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MITT.PRB) is currently off about 1.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MITT) are up about 0.6%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further MITT.PRB Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
High Yield REITs-> High-Yield Canadian Real Estate Stocks-> Highest Yield Monthly Preferreds-> More articles by this source->

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