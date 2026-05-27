Ex-Div Reminder for TPG Mortgage Investment Trust's Series B Preferred Stock

Below is a dividend history chart for MITT.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on TPG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, TPG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (Symbol: MITT) makes up 1.11% of the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (RIET) which is trading up by about 0.5% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding MITT).
In Wednesday trading, TPG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MITT.PRB) is currently off about 1.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MITT) are up about 0.6%.
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Further MITT.PRB Research:
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