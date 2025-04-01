Ex-Div Reminder for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/3/25, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Symbol: TME) will trade ex-dividend, for its annual dividend of $0.18, payable on 4/24/25. As a percentage of TME's recent stock price of $14.41, this dividend works out to approximately 1.25%, so look for shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group to trade 1.25% lower — all else being equal — when TME shares open for trading on 4/3/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TME is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.25% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TME's low point in its 52 week range is $9.41 per share, with $15.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.51.

In Tuesday trading, Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

