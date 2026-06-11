Ex-Div Reminder for Telephone & Data Systems' Preferred Shares Seriess VV Stock

On 6/15/26, Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.00% Dep Shares Ser VV Cumulative Prfd Stock (Symbol: TDS.PRV) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 6/30/26. As a percentage of TDS.PRV's recent share price of $19.06, this dividend works out to approximately 1.97%, so look for shares of TDS.PRV to trade 1.97% lower — all else being equal — when TDS.PRV shares open for trading on 6/15/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.96%, which compares to an average yield of 6.85% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of TDS.PRV shares, versus TDS:

Below is a dividend history chart for TDS.PRV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.00% Dep Shares Ser VV Cumulative Prfd Stock:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS) makes up 3.86% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (PSCU) which is trading lower by about 0.3% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding TDS).

In Thursday trading, Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.00% Dep Shares Ser VV Cumulative Prfd Stock (Symbol: TDS.PRV) is currently up about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TDS) are off about 0.3%.

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Further TDS.PRV Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.