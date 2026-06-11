Ex-Div Reminder for Telephone & Data Systems' Preferred Shares Seriess VV Stock

Below is a dividend history chart for TDS.PRV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.00% Dep Shares Ser VV Cumulative Prfd Stock:
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS) makes up 3.86% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (PSCU) which is trading lower by about 0.3% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding TDS).
In Thursday trading, Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.00% Dep Shares Ser VV Cumulative Prfd Stock (Symbol: TDS.PRV) is currently up about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TDS) are off about 0.3%.
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Further TDS.PRV Research:
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