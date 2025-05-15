Markets
TNK

Ex-Div Reminder for Teekay Tankers (TNK)

May 15, 2025 — 10:51 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/19/25, Teekay Tankers Ltd (Symbol: TNK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 5/30/25. As a percentage of TNK's recent stock price of $45.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when TNK shares open for trading on 5/19/25.

TNK+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TNK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.19% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TNK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Teekay Tankers Ltd 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, TNK's low point in its 52 week range is $33.3502 per share, with $74.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.90.

In Thursday trading, Teekay Tankers Ltd shares are currently down about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 CRDF shares outstanding history
 BGIO Videos
 Institutional Holders of SUMO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
CRDF shares outstanding history-> BGIO Videos-> Institutional Holders of SUMO-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TNK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.