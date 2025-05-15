Ex-Div Reminder for Teekay Tankers (TNK)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/19/25, Teekay Tankers Ltd (Symbol: TNK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 5/30/25. As a percentage of TNK's recent stock price of $45.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when TNK shares open for trading on 5/19/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TNK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.19% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TNK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TNK's low point in its 52 week range is $33.3502 per share, with $74.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.90.

In Thursday trading, Teekay Tankers Ltd shares are currently down about 0.1% on the day.

