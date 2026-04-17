Ex-Div Reminder for Service Properties Trust (SVC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/21/26, Service Properties Trust (Symbol: SVC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.01, payable on 5/14/26. As a percentage of SVC's recent stock price of $1.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Service Properties Trust to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when SVC shares open for trading on 4/21/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SVC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.87% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SVC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SVC's low point in its 52 week range is $1.13 per share, with $3.075 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1.40.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, SVC makes up 3.71% of the AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (Symbol: BEDZ) which is trading lower by about 0.9% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding SVC).

In Friday trading, Service Properties Trust shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.