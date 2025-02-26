Ex-Div Reminder for Selective Insurance Group Preferred Stock

On 2/28/25, Selective Insurance Group Inc's 4.60% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser B (Symbol: SIGIP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2875, payable on 3/17/25. As a percentage of SIGIP's recent share price of $18.20, this dividend works out to approximately 1.58%, so look for shares of SIGIP to trade 1.58% lower — all else being equal — when SIGIP shares open for trading on 2/28/25. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.29%, which compares to an average yield of 7.26% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of SIGIP shares, versus SIGI:

Below is a dividend history chart for SIGIP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2875 on Selective Insurance Group Inc's 4.60% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser B:

In Wednesday trading, Selective Insurance Group Inc's 4.60% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser B (Symbol: SIGIP) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SIGI) are down about 1.6%.

