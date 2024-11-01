Ex-Div Reminder for Select Water Solutions (WTTR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 11/5/24, Select Water Solutions Inc (Symbol: WTTR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.07, payable on 11/15/24. As a percentage of WTTR's recent stock price of $10.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of Select Water Solutions Inc to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when WTTR shares open for trading on 11/5/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WTTR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.64% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WTTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WTTR's low point in its 52 week range is $6.985 per share, with $12.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.66.

In Friday trading, Select Water Solutions Inc shares are currently down about 0.6% on the day.

