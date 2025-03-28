Markets
BFS.PRE

Ex-Div Reminder for Saul Centers Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

March 28, 2025 — 01:48 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 4/1/25, Saul Centers Inc's 6.000% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: BFS.PRE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 4/15/25. As a percentage of BFS.PRE's recent share price of $20.56, this dividend works out to approximately 1.82%, so look for shares of BFS.PRE to trade 1.82% lower — all else being equal — when BFS.PRE shares open for trading on 4/1/25. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.27%, which compares to an average yield of 7.84% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BFS.PRE shares, versus BFS:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for BFS.PRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Saul Centers Inc's 6.000% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

BFS.PRE+Dividend+History+Chart

In Friday trading, Saul Centers Inc's 6.000% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: BFS.PRE) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BFS) are off about 0.3%.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
