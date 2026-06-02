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Ex-Div Reminder for Saratoga Investment (SAR)

June 02, 2026 — 10:17 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/4/26, Saratoga Investment Corp New (Symbol: SAR) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.25, payable on 6/23/26. As a percentage of SAR's recent stock price of $22.62, this dividend works out to approximately 1.11%, so look for shares of Saratoga Investment Corp New to trade 1.11% lower — all else being equal — when SAR shares open for trading on 6/4/26.

SAR+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SAR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 13.26% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Saratoga Investment Corp New 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, SAR's low point in its 52 week range is $20.78 per share, with $25.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.73.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, SAR makes up 1.52% of the Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (Symbol: VPC) which is trading lower by about 0.4% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding SAR).

Saratoga Investment Corp New is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, Saratoga Investment Corp New shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further SAR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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