Ex-Div Reminder for Sapiens International (SPNS)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/7/25, Sapiens International Corp NV (Symbol: SPNS) will trade ex-dividend, for its semi-annual dividend of $0.30, payable on 4/16/25. As a percentage of SPNS's recent stock price of $27.67, this dividend works out to approximately 1.08%, so look for shares of Sapiens International Corp NV to trade 1.08% lower — all else being equal — when SPNS shares open for trading on 4/7/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SPNS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.17% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPNS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPNS's low point in its 52 week range is $25.01 per share, with $41.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.22.

In Thursday trading, Sapiens International Corp NV shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

