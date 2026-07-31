Ex-Div Reminder for Rivernorth Opportunities Fund's Series A Preferred Stock

On 8/3/26, Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc's 6.00% Series A, Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: RIV.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 8/14/26. As a percentage of RIV.PRA's recent share price of $22.22, this dividend works out to approximately 1.69%, so look for shares of RIV.PRA to trade 1.69% lower — all else being equal — when RIV.PRA shares open for trading on 8/3/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.73%, which compares to an average yield of 6.46% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of RIV.PRA shares, versus RIV:

Below is a dividend history chart for RIV.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc's 6.00% Series A, Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc's 6.00% Series A, Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: RIV.PRA) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RIV) are up about 0.4%.

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Further RIV.PRA Research:

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