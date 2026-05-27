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RNR.PRG

Ex-Div Reminder for RenaissanceRe Holdings' Series G Preference Shares

May 27, 2026 — 01:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 5/29/26, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.'s 4.20% Dep Shares Series G Non-Cumul Preference Shares (Symbol: RNR.PRG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2625, payable on 6/1/26. As a percentage of RNR.PRG's recent share price of $15.39, this dividend works out to approximately 1.71%, so look for shares of RNR.PRG to trade 1.71% lower — all else being equal — when RNR.PRG shares open for trading on 5/29/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.86%, which compares to an average yield of 6.66% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of RNR.PRG shares, versus RNR:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for RNR.PRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2625 on RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.'s 4.20% Dep Shares Series G Non-Cumul Preference Shares:

RNR.PRG+Dividend+History+Chart

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: RNR) makes up 4.06% of the Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF (SMCF) which is trading up by about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding RNR).

In Wednesday trading, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.'s 4.20% Dep Shares Series G Non-Cumul Preference Shares (Symbol: RNR.PRG) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RNR) are down about 1.9%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further RNR.PRG Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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RNR.PRG
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