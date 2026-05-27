Ex-Div Reminder for RenaissanceRe Holdings' Series G Preference Shares

Below is a dividend history chart for RNR.PRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2625 on RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.'s 4.20% Dep Shares Series G Non-Cumul Preference Shares:
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: RNR) makes up 4.06% of the Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF (SMCF) which is trading up by about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding RNR).
In Wednesday trading, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.'s 4.20% Dep Shares Series G Non-Cumul Preference Shares (Symbol: RNR.PRG) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RNR) are down about 1.9%.
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Further RNR.PRG Research:
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