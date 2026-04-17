Ex-Div Reminder for Putnam High Income Securities Fund (PCF)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/21/26, Putnam High Income Securities Fund (Symbol: PCF) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.058, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of PCF's recent stock price of $5.72, this dividend works out to approximately 1.01%, so look for shares of Putnam High Income Securities Fund to trade 1.01% lower — all else being equal — when PCF shares open for trading on 4/21/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PCF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 12.16% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PCF's low point in its 52 week range is $5.36 per share, with $6.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.71.

Putnam High Income Securities Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, Putnam High Income Securities Fund shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.