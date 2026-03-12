Ex-Div Reminder for Public Storage's Preferred Shares Series R

On 3/16/26, Public Storage's 4.0% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Ser R (Symbol: PSA.PRR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of PSA.PRR's recent share price of $16.05, this dividend works out to approximately 1.56%, so look for shares of PSA.PRR to trade 1.56% lower — all else being equal — when PSA.PRR shares open for trading on 3/16/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.21%, which compares to an average yield of 8.08% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRR shares, versus PSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.25 on Public Storage's 4.0% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Ser R:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Public Storage (Symbol: PSA) makes up 15.50% of the Pacer Industrial Real Estate ETF (INDS) which is trading lower by about 0.8% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding PSA).

In Thursday trading, Public Storage's 4.0% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Ser R (Symbol: PSA.PRR) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are off about 1.1%.

