Ex-Div Reminder for Public Storage's Preferred Share Series N

On 6/15/26, Public Storage's 3.875% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series N (Symbol: PSA.PRN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2422, payable on 6/30/26. As a percentage of PSA.PRN's recent share price of $15.10, this dividend works out to approximately 1.60%, so look for shares of PSA.PRN to trade 1.60% lower — all else being equal — when PSA.PRN shares open for trading on 6/15/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.44%, which compares to an average yield of 8.09% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRN shares, versus PSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2422 on Public Storage's 3.875% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series N:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Public Storage (Symbol: PSA) makes up 16.34% of the Pacer Industrial Real Estate ETF (INDS) which is trading up by about 0.2% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding PSA).

In Thursday trading, Public Storage's 3.875% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series N (Symbol: PSA.PRN) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are down about 0.5%.

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Further PSA.PRN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.