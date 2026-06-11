Ex-Div Reminder for Public Storage's Preferred Share Series N

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2422 on Public Storage's 3.875% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series N:
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Public Storage (Symbol: PSA) makes up 16.34% of the Pacer Industrial Real Estate ETF (INDS) which is trading up by about 0.2% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding PSA).
In Thursday trading, Public Storage's 3.875% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series N (Symbol: PSA.PRN) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are down about 0.5%.
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Further PSA.PRN Research:
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