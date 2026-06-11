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PSA.PRN

Ex-Div Reminder for Public Storage's Preferred Share Series N

June 11, 2026 — 01:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 6/15/26, Public Storage's 3.875% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series N (Symbol: PSA.PRN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2422, payable on 6/30/26. As a percentage of PSA.PRN's recent share price of $15.10, this dividend works out to approximately 1.60%, so look for shares of PSA.PRN to trade 1.60% lower — all else being equal — when PSA.PRN shares open for trading on 6/15/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.44%, which compares to an average yield of 8.09% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRN shares, versus PSA:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2422 on Public Storage's 3.875% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series N:

PSA.PRN+Dividend+History+Chart

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Public Storage (Symbol: PSA) makes up 16.34% of the Pacer Industrial Real Estate ETF (INDS) which is trading up by about 0.2% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding PSA).

In Thursday trading, Public Storage's 3.875% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series N (Symbol: PSA.PRN) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are down about 0.5%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further PSA.PRN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Mega Mergers-> Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Calendar-> Preferred Stock Channel-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PSA.PRN
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