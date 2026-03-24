Markets

Ex-Div Reminder for Power Corp. of Canada's Preferred Shares, Series G

March 24, 2026 — 02:00 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 3/26/26, Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series G (TSX: POW-PRG.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.35, payable on 4/15/26. As a percentage of POW.PRG's recent share price of $24.70, this dividend works out to approximately 1.42%, so look for shares of POW.PRG to trade 1.42% lower — all else being equal — when POW.PRG shares open for trading on 3/26/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.67%.

As of last close, POW.PRG was trading at a 1.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend. The chart below shows the one year performance of POW.PRG shares, versus POW:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for POW.PRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.35 on Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series G:

POW.PRG+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Tuesday trading, Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series G (TSX: POW-PRG.TO) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (TSX: POW.TO) are trading flat.

Also see:
 Services Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
 XIN market cap history
 Mortgage REITs Hedge Funds Are Selling

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Services Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling-> XIN market cap history-> Mortgage REITs Hedge Funds Are Selling-> More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.