Ex-Div Reminder for PG&E Corp's 6% 1st Preferred Non-Redeemable

On 10/31/24, PG&E Corp's 6% 1st Preferred Non-Redeemable (Symbol: PCG.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 11/15/24. As a percentage of PCG.PRA's recent share price of $24.81, this dividend works out to approximately 1.51%, so look for shares of PCG.PRA to trade 1.51% lower — all else being equal — when PCG.PRA shares open for trading on 10/31/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.00%, which compares to an average yield of 6.17% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of PCG.PRA shares, versus PCG:

Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on PG&E Corp's 6% 1st Preferred Non-Redeemable:

In Tuesday trading, PG&E Corp's 6% 1st Preferred Non-Redeemable (Symbol: PCG.PRA) is currently off about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are trading flat.

