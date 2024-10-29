Ex-Div Reminder for PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred Series A

On 10/31/24, PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred Series A (Symbol: PCG.PRE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 11/15/24. As a percentage of PCG.PRE's recent share price of $20.50, this dividend works out to approximately 1.52%, so look for shares of PCG.PRE to trade 1.52% lower — all else being equal — when PCG.PRE shares open for trading on 10/31/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.10%, which compares to an average yield of 6.17% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of PCG.PRE shares, versus PCG:

Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred Series A:

In Tuesday trading, PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred Series A (Symbol: PCG.PRE) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are trading flat.

