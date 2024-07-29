News & Insights

Ex-Div Reminder for PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred Series A

July 29, 2024 — 01:37 pm EDT

On 7/31/24, PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred Series A (Symbol: PCG.PRE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 8/15/24. As a percentage of PCG.PRE's recent share price of $18.61, this dividend works out to approximately 1.68%, so look for shares of PCG.PRE to trade 1.68% lower — all else being equal — when PCG.PRE shares open for trading on 7/31/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.67%, which compares to an average yield of 6.34% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCG.PRE shares, versus PCG:

Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred Series A:

In Monday trading, PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred Series A (Symbol: PCG.PRE) is currently down about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are up about 2%.

