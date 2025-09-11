Ex-Div Reminder for Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/15/25, Pembina Pipeline Corp (Symbol: PBA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.71, payable on 9/29/25. As a percentage of PBA's recent stock price of $38.58, this dividend works out to approximately 1.84%, so look for shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp to trade 1.84% lower — all else being equal — when PBA shares open for trading on 9/15/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PBA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.36% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PBA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PBA's low point in its 52 week range is $34.13 per share, with $43.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.62.

In Thursday trading, Pembina Pipeline Corp shares are currently off about 0.4% on the day.

